- Third-party warranty provider SquareTrade recently tested the durability of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models.
- In its testing, SquareTrade found that the Samsung Galaxy S20 was the most prone to breaking.
- The Galaxy S20 Ultra fared best in all of its testing earning the breakability score of 70.
It should come as no surprise that phones these days are fragile, what do you expect when you sandwich components in between two slabs of glass? That's why companies such as SquareTrade exist, to provide additional warranty plans for when your phone takes that inevitable tumble onto concrete.
Not only does SquareTrade provide additional warranty coverage, but the company also enjoys putting phones through the wringer, finding out just how durable or delicate they actually are. Recently, the company put Samsung's latest Galaxy S20 series through a series of tests and awarded each one a breakability score between 0 and 100. The higher the number, the more likely it will break.
SquareTrade even uploaded a video of the testing so we can all cringe as we watch thousands of dollars go down the drain.
SquareTrade derives its breakability scores after putting each phone through a series of tests, including dropping, bending, dunking, tumbling, and repairability. The big winner was the largest and most expensive of the trio, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a score of 70. Not far behind it was the Galaxy S20+ with a score of 71, while the Galaxy S20 proved to be the most vulnerable to breaking with a score of 81.
Face-Down Drop Tests: After one face-down sidewalk drop from 6 feet, the S20's screen shattered and went completely black (not usable). The S20+ shattered and malfunctioned in one corner (barely usable). The S20 Ultra 5G suffered hairline fractures and loose glass was present on the front of the phone (but was usable).
Back-Down Drop Tests: After one back-down sidewalk drop from 6 feet, the S20's back panel was cracked and the camera housing shattered with loose glass present (not usable). The S20+ shattered but the camera housing survived (usable), and the S20 Ultra 5G completely shattered, including the camera housing (not usable).
Bend Tests: The S20 bent and suffered a cracked screen causing it to malfunction at 184.6 lbs. of pressure (not usable). The S20+ bent at 170.8 lbs. of pressure (but was usable), and the S20 Ultra bent at 200.7 lbs. of pressure (but was usable).
Tumble Tests: After 60 seconds of tumbling, the S20 shattered front and back in addition to suffering a cracked OLED display that rendered much of the screen black (not usable). The S20+ cracked front and shattered back (but was usable), and the S20 Ultra cracked front and back in addition to suffering occasional screen malfunctions (in need of repair).
Dunk Tests: All three S20 models survived 30 minutes in five feet of water without any damage.
Repairability: All three S20 phones have identical screws for all fasteners, simplifying repairs. However, overall repairability was similar to previous Galaxy models (medium/difficult).
SquareTrade's tests only further emphasize how fragile today's phones can be and why it's essential to secure them with proper protection. Make sure to check out our round-ups for the best cases to protect your new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The last thing you want to do is find a huge scratch, crack, or worse after accidentally dropping your new $1000 phone.
