SquareTrade derives its breakability scores after putting each phone through a series of tests, including dropping, bending, dunking, tumbling, and repairability. The big winner was the largest and most expensive of the trio, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a score of 70. Not far behind it was the Galaxy S20+ with a score of 71, while the Galaxy S20 proved to be the most vulnerable to breaking with a score of 81.

Face-Down Drop Tests: After one face-down sidewalk drop from 6 feet, the S20's screen shattered and went completely black (not usable). The S20+ shattered and malfunctioned in one corner (barely usable). The S20 Ultra 5G suffered hairline fractures and loose glass was present on the front of the phone (but was usable).

Back-Down Drop Tests: After one back-down sidewalk drop from 6 feet, the S20's back panel was cracked and the camera housing shattered with loose glass present (not usable). The S20+ shattered but the camera housing survived (usable), and the S20 Ultra 5G completely shattered, including the camera housing (not usable).

Bend Tests: The S20 bent and suffered a cracked screen causing it to malfunction at 184.6 lbs. of pressure (not usable). The S20+ bent at 170.8 lbs. of pressure (but was usable), and the S20 Ultra bent at 200.7 lbs. of pressure (but was usable).

Tumble Tests: After 60 seconds of tumbling, the S20 shattered front and back in addition to suffering a cracked OLED display that rendered much of the screen black (not usable). The S20+ cracked front and shattered back (but was usable), and the S20 Ultra cracked front and back in addition to suffering occasional screen malfunctions (in need of repair).

Dunk Tests: All three S20 models survived 30 minutes in five feet of water without any damage.

Repairability: All three S20 phones have identical screws for all fasteners, simplifying repairs. However, overall repairability was similar to previous Galaxy models (medium/difficult).