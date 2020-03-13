Now, with the latest preview build of Windows 10, Microsoft announced even more Your Phone features specifically for Samsung's latest flagships. For starters, owners of the Galaxy S20 series or Galaxy Z Flip will be able to copy and paste text or images seamlessly between devices. On your Windows PC, you'll be able to use the traditional ctrl + c and ctrl + v or right-click, while on your phone, you'll have to tap and hold to bring up the menu.

In 2019, we saw Samsung and Microsoft expand their partnership , most notably with Your Phone , an app that helps you connect your Android phone to the computer. While Your Phone works with most Android phones, their partnership has brought some exclusive features to certain Samsung phones.

Next up, Your Phone now supports RCS messaging when using the Samsung Messages app. With RCS support, you'll be able to send and receive messages, as well as viewing if your message has been read or marking your messages as read. This will also clear the notification off of your phone, saving you the trouble of swiping it away manually. It's important to note that you'll only be able to use RCS if it's available in your market, and your carrier supports it.

Lastly, Microsoft has added the option to black out your screen when using Your Phone. This will not only help to save battery life but also protect your privacy. With this option enabled, a black screen will display during a phone screen session and will disappear once the session ends. Additionally, you can dismiss the black screen manually by either pressing the power button, swiping the device screen, or activating Bixby. It can also be disabled entirely from the settings screen.

While all of these are fantastic additions to the Your Phone app, it's a pity it is restricted only to owners of the latest Galaxy S20 phones or the Z Flip. Hopefully, in the future, we'll see these trickle down to more Android phones. For now, if you have a Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or a Z Flip with the latest 19582 build of Windows 10, you'll be able to take advantage of all these new features.