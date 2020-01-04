A promo video hinting at revelations to come at the company's first of two annual Unpacked events confirmed an announcement date of February 11, a perfect summation of what could either be the Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 .

According to XDA-Developers' Max Weinbach, via YouTuber Brandon Lee, the promo video shows the Galaxy S20's camera bump as a stand-in for the first a in the word Galaxy, and the shape of a clamshell foldable phone in the second instance.

We already know a fair bit about the next Galaxy lineup, including that it may drop the smaller "e" variant in favor of three larger models — a regular, a Plus, and an Ultra. All three are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865, which should give them access to 5G networks around the world without requiring separate models, as the company employed last year.

The new Galaxy flagships will, of course, focus on improving camera quality, as that's been a particular area of focus for Apple, Google and Huawei over the past year. All three models will also likely have centered hole-punch camera cutouts.

As for the Fold 2, the clamshell foldable will likely debut alongside the new Galaxy flagships, and due to maturity in the folding display technology, along with the smaller physical footprint of the phone, it'll likely cost considerably less than the original $2000 Fold, which had its share of quality control issues when it debuted last April.

At this point, it's unclear where the February unpacked event will take place, though it will likely be in New York or San Francisco (more likely the former), as that's where it's been the past few years (except for the Galaxy S8, which was unveiled in Barcelona during MWC).