A few weeks back, some Samsung customers started a petition asking the company to stop selling flagship Galaxy phones with "inferior" Exynos chipsets. Just like its predecessors, the latest Exynos 990 chipset powering international variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones lags behind its Snapdragon counterpart in terms of performance and efficiency.

As per a new report from ZDNet Korea, Samsung is planning to use a new Exynos chipset for the Galaxy Note 20 series in select markets. The chipset is said to be called the Exynos 992 and is expected to be announced sometime later this year. While the Exynos 990 chipset is built on a 7nm EUV FinFET process, the Exynos 992 will be manufactured on a more advanced 6nm process. The switch to 6nm is expected to result in higher energy efficiency, as well as slightly faster performance.

If the information turns out to be accurate, the international variants of the Galaxy Note 20 will likely be on par with the Snapdragon 865-powered variants both in terms of performance and efficiency. While Qualcomm was rumored to unveil a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865 chipset called the Snapdragon 865+ in Q3 of this year, Meizu CMO Wan Zhigiang recently revealed that the Qualcomm isn't going to release another flagship mobile processor this year.