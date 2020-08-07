Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at its first virtual Unpacked event earlier this week, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets and new wearables. Less than two days after their formal unveiling, Samsung has now released the first software update for the two phones.

Source: SamMobile

According to the folks at SamMobile, the first software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra weighs in at 500MB. Despite the large size, however, the changelog suggests the update doesn't add any new features. It only includes a few bug fixes and performance improvements.

While pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now live in several markets across the globe, the two phones won't hit store shelves until August 21. As confirmed by Samsung at its Unpacked event, the two phones will receive three major OS updates. Samsung's older flagships, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 series will also receive three major Android updates.