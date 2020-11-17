What you need to know
- CAD-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M12 have surfaced.
- The phone will have a similar design to the Galaxy A42 5G and feature a massive 7,000mAh battery.
- It is expected to be launched early next year.
In August this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M51, its very first phone with a 7,000mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant is now working on a new, more affordable Galaxy M series phone with an identical 7,000mAh battery. While its specs sheet remains a mystery at this point, reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now posted the first CAD-based renders of the upcoming entry-level phone.
As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy M12 will look a lot like the Galaxy A42 5G, which is one of the best cheap Android phones Samsung has released this year. It has a plastic unibody build with a squarish camera module on the back, housing a total of four sensors. On the front, we see a V-shaped notch at the top of the display. However, there are a few notable differences as well. The Galaxy M12 comes with a dual-textured design on the back, similar to Google's Pixel 3 series phones. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of the in-display scanner on the Galaxy A42 5G.
As per @OnLeaks, the Galaxy M12 will have a 6.5-inch display and measure about 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm. It is expected to be launched sometime early next year. If rumors are to be believed, Samsung is also working on a Galaxy F series phone based on the Galaxy M12.
