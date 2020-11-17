In August this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M51, its very first phone with a 7,000mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant is now working on a new, more affordable Galaxy M series phone with an identical 7,000mAh battery. While its specs sheet remains a mystery at this point, reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now posted the first CAD-based renders of the upcoming entry-level phone.

As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy M12 will look a lot like the Galaxy A42 5G, which is one of the best cheap Android phones Samsung has released this year. It has a plastic unibody build with a squarish camera module on the back, housing a total of four sensors. On the front, we see a V-shaped notch at the top of the display. However, there are a few notable differences as well. The Galaxy M12 comes with a dual-textured design on the back, similar to Google's Pixel 3 series phones. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of the in-display scanner on the Galaxy A42 5G.