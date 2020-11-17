Samsung Galaxy M12 Cad RenderSource: @OnLeaks on Voice

What you need to know

  • CAD-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M12 have surfaced.
  • The phone will have a similar design to the Galaxy A42 5G and feature a massive 7,000mAh battery.
  • It is expected to be launched early next year.

In August this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy M51, its very first phone with a 7,000mAh battery. The South Korean tech giant is now working on a new, more affordable Galaxy M series phone with an identical 7,000mAh battery. While its specs sheet remains a mystery at this point, reliable leaker @OnLeaks has now posted the first CAD-based renders of the upcoming entry-level phone.

As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy M12 will look a lot like the Galaxy A42 5G, which is one of the best cheap Android phones Samsung has released this year. It has a plastic unibody build with a squarish camera module on the back, housing a total of four sensors. On the front, we see a V-shaped notch at the top of the display. However, there are a few notable differences as well. The Galaxy M12 comes with a dual-textured design on the back, similar to Google's Pixel 3 series phones. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of the in-display scanner on the Galaxy A42 5G.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

Samsung Galaxy M12 Cad Render Samsung Galaxy M12 Cad Render Samsung Galaxy M12 Cad Render

Source: @OnLeaks on Voice

As per @OnLeaks, the Galaxy M12 will have a 6.5-inch display and measure about 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm. It is expected to be launched sometime early next year. If rumors are to be believed, Samsung is also working on a Galaxy F series phone based on the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung's Galaxy A21 is a great option if you're on the market for a budget phone. The phone offers a modern design, excellent battery life, and quad rear cameras.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.