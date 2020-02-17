Samsung took the wraps off its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series last week. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a new clamshell form-factor and is also more affordable than last year's Galaxy Fold. It, however, is not a successor to the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold sequel, if new reports out of South Korea are to be believed, is code-named Champ and will be launched in July this year.

May have an under panel camera sensor too meaning no hole. May or may not have UTG. Have to boost UTG capacity in Vietnam... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 16, 2020

As per a report from Aju News, the Galaxy Fold successor will feature an under-display selfie camera. The information has been corroborated by Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young claims that the foldable might also come with an ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen like the Galaxy Z Flip, although Samsung will first have to boost its UTG capacity in Vietnam.

While the Galaxy Fold 2's tech specs largely remain a mystery at this point, Young suggests the foldable will have a larger 7.7-inch display. Thanks to the under-display selfie camera, however, the foldable phone may not be very different from its predecessor in terms of physical dimensions. The Galaxy Fold 2 is also tipped to have a similar price tag as its predecessor, which means it will be significantly more expensive than clamshell foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.