  • New reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Fold sequel might come equipped with an under-screen selfie camera.
  • In addition to an under-display selfie camera, the foldable is also expected to use ultra-thin glass (UTG).
  • The foldable phone is apparently code-named Champ and is likely to launch in July.

Samsung took the wraps off its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series last week. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a new clamshell form-factor and is also more affordable than last year's Galaxy Fold. It, however, is not a successor to the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold sequel, if new reports out of South Korea are to be believed, is code-named Champ and will be launched in July this year.

As per a report from Aju News, the Galaxy Fold successor will feature an under-display selfie camera. The information has been corroborated by Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young claims that the foldable might also come with an ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen like the Galaxy Z Flip, although Samsung will first have to boost its UTG capacity in Vietnam.

While the Galaxy Fold 2's tech specs largely remain a mystery at this point, Young suggests the foldable will have a larger 7.7-inch display. Thanks to the under-display selfie camera, however, the foldable phone may not be very different from its predecessor in terms of physical dimensions. The Galaxy Fold 2 is also tipped to have a similar price tag as its predecessor, which means it will be significantly more expensive than clamshell foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.

