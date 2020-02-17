What you need to know
- New reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Fold sequel might come equipped with an under-screen selfie camera.
- In addition to an under-display selfie camera, the foldable is also expected to use ultra-thin glass (UTG).
- The foldable phone is apparently code-named Champ and is likely to launch in July.
Samsung took the wraps off its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series last week. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a new clamshell form-factor and is also more affordable than last year's Galaxy Fold. It, however, is not a successor to the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold sequel, if new reports out of South Korea are to be believed, is code-named Champ and will be launched in July this year.
May have an under panel camera sensor too meaning no hole. May or may not have UTG. Have to boost UTG capacity in Vietnam...— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 16, 2020
As per a report from Aju News, the Galaxy Fold successor will feature an under-display selfie camera. The information has been corroborated by Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young claims that the foldable might also come with an ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen like the Galaxy Z Flip, although Samsung will first have to boost its UTG capacity in Vietnam.
While the Galaxy Fold 2's tech specs largely remain a mystery at this point, Young suggests the foldable will have a larger 7.7-inch display. Thanks to the under-display selfie camera, however, the foldable phone may not be very different from its predecessor in terms of physical dimensions. The Galaxy Fold 2 is also tipped to have a similar price tag as its predecessor, which means it will be significantly more expensive than clamshell foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.
Galaxy Z Flip
With a unique ultra-thin glass display and an eye-catching design, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is the most impressive throwback phone that has been launched so far. While it doesn't have bleeding-edge tech specs, the Galaxy Z Flip is a significantly more affordable than the Galaxy Fold and also undercuts the Motorola RAZR by $120.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Would you rather have the Galaxy S20+ or Note 10+?
The Galaxy S20+ and Note 10+ are two of the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2020. If you could only choose one, which would it be and why?
Google is testing search results with lots of pictures and almost no words
Google is testing out some new visual changes to desktop search results this Valentine's Day, and visual learners might really enjoy the changes they're making.
Tory Burch launches ToryTrack Tory Wear OS smartwatch for $295
American fashion brand Tory Burch has a new Wear OS smartwatch called the ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch. It comes in three different color combos and can be purchased starting today for $295.
These are the best cases that will protect your Galaxy A50 in 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the U.S. Keep in protected and safe with one of these top cases. From slim to bulky and protective, there's a case for everyone and just about every situation.