What you need to know
- Samsung is going to launch a new pair of earbuds soon, the Galaxy Buds Pro.
- These are a successor to the Galaxy Buds Plus that were paired with the S20 at its launch.
- These new buds may also take inspiration from the Galaxy Buds Live.
Samsung is preparing to launch another pair of true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. These would be an upgrade to the Galaxy Buds Plus and the Galaxy Buds Live when released. They are also expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 when it is announced in January, likely being marketed as a pre-order bundle or something similar in an effort to drive sales.
The Buds Pro were just certified by Indonesian authorities on November 27, last week, indicating that they are imminent (via MySmartPrice). We have little else on this device from that certification other than it would have a battery of 472 mAh (likely for the case.)
Reports from Sammobile however add that these will eschew the novel bean-like design that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Buds Live, instead returning to the design of the Galaxy Buds and Buds Plus. They'll keep the Active Noise Cancellation though, and Sammobile says that Samsung will improve its Ambient mode.
Reviewing the Galaxy Buds Live, Android Central's Joe Maring concluded:
The audio quality is great, I have zero issues with battery life, there are plenty of extra features/settings to mess around with, and that standout design pays off well. Not only are the Buds Live comfortable to wear, but I also have to give Samsung a lot of credit for trying something so radically different rather than churning out another iterative product.
It's still not entirely clear whether Samsung is dropping the Buds Live line completely, or whether it'll be selling it as its mid-year personal audio product. Either way, the Live remains a unique take on this form-factor, and one we hope Samsung revives.
Galaxy Buds Live
The Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung's newest earbuds, and they're pretty unique in design. If you want a pair of good wireless buds that stick out as different from all the AirPods lookalikes on the market, these could fit the bill.
