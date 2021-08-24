What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been spotted with a new update.
- The update brings new features, additional touch controls, and improved system stability.
- The update is rolling out in S. Korea and is likely to reach other regions soon.
Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review showed that the new entry-level earbuds could definitely hold their own against the premium Galaxy Buds Pro, and now a new update is already rolling out to give the earbuds a nice boost before they reach customers' hands.
First spotted by TizenHelp, the update appears to be nearly 3MB in size and rolling out for the Galaxy Buds 2 in S. Korea.
According to the changelog, the update includes improvements to system stability and a few handy new features for the Buds 2, including the ability to use ambient sound during a phone call so that it's easier to pay attention to your environment. You'll also be able to activate Active Noise Cancellation on either earbud, giving users more ANC and ambient sound customization.
The update also includes the Double-Tab Edge feature that arrived on the Galaxy Buds Pro several months ago, giving you additional control options.
The Galaxy Buds 2 may be Samsung's new entry-level earbuds, but given the feature set, sound quality, and battery life, they're easily among the best wireless earbuds that you can buy now, and the new update will only make them better.
If you're trying to decide between these and the Google Pixel Buds Series-A, then Samsung's offering might be worth the splurge, although it looks like there are some impressive Galaxy Buds 2 deals still available so they won't hurt your wallet as much.
