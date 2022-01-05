Samsung has been busy updating its flagship Android phones with One UI 4 (Android 12), but it seems the update is finally arriving on the company's mid-range devices. The Galaxy A72 appears to be the first of the A-series devices to receive the stable Android 12 update.

As reported by SamMobile, the update is arriving for A72 owners in Russia with the firmware build A725FXXU4BULA along with the December security patch.

The device was among the S series phones listed to receive Android 12, but as 9to5Google points out, it wasn't scheduled to receive the update until February. This is the same time the Galaxy A52 5G is set to be updated as well, at least according to the U.S. rollout schedule. That said, dates and models will vary based on region, as noted by the recent rollout for the Galaxy S10 series in Europe.

The Galaxy A72 launched in March last year alongside the Galaxy A52, although it never received a 5G variant. The lack of 5G and lower 90Hz display refresh rate saw the A72 arrive with much less fanfare than the A52 5G, which is regarded as one of the best budget Android phones of the year.

Following its release in Russia, Android 12 is likely to arrive soon on Galaxy A72 devices in other regions as well, so you'll want to keep on the lookout if you own this model. You can check for updates by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.