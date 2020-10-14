What you need to know
- The One UI 2.5 update for the Samsung Galaxy A71 has started rolling out.
- The update adds support for Bitmoji stickers on the Always On Display, Wi-Fi connectivity improvements, SOS location-sharing for Messages, and more.
- In addition to all the new One UI 2.5 features, it includes the October 2020 Android security patch as well.
Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series soon after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Last month, the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and Galaxy Tab S6 devices were updated to the latest version of Samsung's custom Android skin. Now, the company has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy A71, which is among the best Android phones in its current lineup.
As per SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A71 arrives as version A715FXXU3ATI8 and weighs approximately 1GB in size. It brings quite a few new features, including support for Bitmoji stickers on Always On Display and the ability to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for up to 24 hours. The Samsung Keyboard has been updated as well and now lets users search YouTube using the keyboard search feature. Samsung has also made improvements to the quality and stability of the camera.
Along with all the new features, the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A71 includes the latest October Android security patch too. If you haven't received a notification for the update yet, you can try looking for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install on your Galaxy A71.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
The Galaxy A71 5G is among the more affordable 5G-enabled Android phones on the market right now. Despite its relatively low price tag, the phone offers a large AMOLED screen, excellent battery life, and a 64MP main camera that is capable of capturing some great photos.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
