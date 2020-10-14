Samsung began rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S20 series soon after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Last month, the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and Galaxy Tab S6 devices were updated to the latest version of Samsung's custom Android skin. Now, the company has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy A71, which is among the best Android phones in its current lineup.

As per SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A71 arrives as version A715FXXU3ATI8 and weighs approximately 1GB in size. It brings quite a few new features, including support for Bitmoji stickers on Always On Display and the ability to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for up to 24 hours. The Samsung Keyboard has been updated as well and now lets users search YouTube using the keyboard search feature. Samsung has also made improvements to the quality and stability of the camera.

Along with all the new features, the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy A71 includes the latest October Android security patch too. If you haven't received a notification for the update yet, you can try looking for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install on your Galaxy A71.