Verizon will sell the intriguing Samsung Galaxy A70, according to a report by SamMobile. The Galaxy A70 is a mid-range phone with some surprisingly high-end specs. The phone uses a 6.7-inch notch-style display with a camera cutout, and puts a big 32MP sensor on the camera around back. Samsung sells a Galaxy A70S variant with a 64MP sensor, but no U.S. plans have been leaked for that device.

Verizon currently sells the Samsung Galaxy A50 for $350 and the Galaxy A70 is an upgrade in every way. The new phone packs a larger 4,500 mAh battery that charges fast thanks to 25W charging, a feature that is a rarity on bargain phones. The device also gets the in-screen fingerprint reader usually found only on pricier flagships.

SamMobile provides no information beyond confirmation that Verizon will be selling the device, but this makes it likely that other carriers will pick it up as well. All of the major U.S. carriers sell Samsung Galaxy A devices in their affordable handset lineup. The device could also go on sale unlocked, as the associated model code submitted to the FCC "SM-A705U" ends in a "U," Samsung's code for unlocked devices.

Philip Berne worked from 2011 to 2017 as part of Samsung's Public Relations team and maintains no business or financial relationships with Samsung nor is he currently bound by non-disclosure agreement