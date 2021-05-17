Among the few tech events happening this week is the Display Week 2021 exhibition, where companies show off the latest innovations in display technology. Samsung is one of the big names at the event, and the company has just shown off several concepts at the event (via SamMobile), giving us a look into the company's plans for its mobile devices.

The first concept (above) has been rumored for some time. Samsung's "S Foldable" OLED panel shows a mobile device that folds in two places. When folded outwards, it has a display size of 7.2-inches, making it appear more tablet-like than some of the best foldable phones on the market like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. That said, it's been rumored that Samsung is preparing to launch this display concept as an actual product later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung also showed off a Slidable OLED display, not unlike the LG Rollable that was once in development. Similar to how the OPPO X 2021 functions, this device will extend outwards from one side to reveal a larger display when needed.