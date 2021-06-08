What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out a huge usability update to its SmartThings app.
- It simplifies the app into five sections, each addressing specific user needs.
- The update will roll out to Android devices today and iOS ones in the future.
Samsung has announced a new update to the SmartThings app on the Play Store. The update is targeted at simplifying the user interface to be easier to use and more organized. It's a departure from how it used to be, but the intention is to make using the app more focused and purposeful.
The app is now divided into five main tabs. Users will now see Favorites, Devices, Life, Automations, and Menu. These all do pretty much what they say on the tin. The Favorites tab is where you find all of your most-used features. If you're at home, you may see your smart speakers and light bulbs, for instance. Devices will show all of the devices you can control. This will range from TVs to light bulbs, speakers, smart toasters, or whatever else you have plugged in.
Automations is where you'd find Samsung's versions of Routines. Life is where Samsung will highlight "life" experiences that try to give practical applications to your smart home tools. Finally, Menu is more or less the "misc" section, where everything that doesn't fit is tossed in. This has everything from notifications control to Labs, History, and Settings.
Announcing the update, Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics, said:
We're pleased to introduce our new SmartThings experience. We've listened to our customers and have invested in our technology to enhance the user experience to make it simpler. As smart homes continue to surge in popularity, SmartThings is the ideal platform that allows everyone to enjoy a smarter life with connected devices.
The Samsung SmartThings ecosystem is a powerful one, even allowing you to do something as useful as turn an old Samsung Galaxy into a smart home sensor. It's thankfully not just locked down into the best Samsung phones but was also recently made available on Windows PCs.
Hopefully, this new simplifying design doesn't prove confusing or users accustomed to old workflows. Samsung says it is prepared for a seamless transition, but it is its customers who will decide how that works out.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review — A new flagship franchise for Sony
Insomniac is at the top of its game with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, an excellent entry to the long-running series that's accessible to older fans and newcomers alike.
Oculus Quest 3 and PSVR 2 coming in 2022, supply chain analyst says
If you're looking forward to the next generation of VR headsets, you'll only have to wait for one more year according to a supply chain analyst.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be as expensive as you'd expect
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors.
The perfect cases for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablets
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a really helpful tablet. Protect your investment by purchasing one of these reliable cases.