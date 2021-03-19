Samsung Galaxy S20 Series All ThreeSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20 series phones.
  • It brings improved camera performance, along with a few bug fixes.
  • The update is currently limited to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users in Germany.

Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy S20 series to further improve the phones' camera performance. According to the folks at SamMobile, the new update arrives as version G98xxXXU7DUC7 and weighs around 500MB in size.

The official changelog mentions the update "improves the camera performance" of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. Aside from the camera improvements, there are no new features or other significant improvements included with the update. However, it does bring some minor bug fixes and device stability improvements to Samsung's best Android phones of 2020.

The update is currently rolling out only to a small number of users in Germany, but it is expected to expand to other countries across the globe in the coming days. If you have a Galaxy S20 series phone, you can check for the update by making your way to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

This is actually the second software update that Samsung has released for the Galaxy S20 series this month. Last week, the company began rolling out the March 2021 security patch to the trio. Since the March security update isn't widely available just yet, Samsung could bundle it along with the new camera-focused update in some regions.

