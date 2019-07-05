What you need to know
- The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 is a new 8-inch tablet from Samsung.
- It features a 16:10 1280x800 display, quad-core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.
- It comes in white or black but availability and pricing have not yet been announced.
Google may be done with tablets but Samsung's latest 8-inch Android tab shows that it sure isn't. However, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 isn't much of a head-turner when it comes to specs.
It features an 8-inch 1280x800 16:10 display, and is powered by a quad-core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and only 32GB of storage. Thankfully, it also includes a microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB of storage.
While it's not a powerhouse of a tablet, you can take solace that it at least comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery. Also, due to the 16:10 display, it should be great for enjoying videos without huge black bars on the screen.
On the back of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019, you'll find an 8MP camera with autofocus, while on the front is the 2MP snapper for all your selfie needs.
Included on the tablet are a couple of Samsung software features, such as the new Kids Home mode and Family Share. With Kids Home mode enabled Samsung says it "delivers fun and interactive features with a child-friendly interface." While Family Share will allow you to share schedules, notes, photos, and reminders with each other for up to six members in a family group.
Along with the purchase of the new Samsung tab, you'll receive a two-month subscription to YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium.
At this time, there is no word on availability or pricing for the Galaxy Tab A 8.9 2019, but we know it will be available in white or black with a Wi-Fi and LTE model when it is released.