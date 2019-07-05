Google may be done with tablets but Samsung's latest 8-inch Android tab shows that it sure isn't. However, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 isn't much of a head-turner when it comes to specs.

It features an 8-inch 1280x800 16:10 display, and is powered by a quad-core 2.0GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and only 32GB of storage. Thankfully, it also includes a microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB of storage.

While it's not a powerhouse of a tablet, you can take solace that it at least comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box and a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery. Also, due to the 16:10 display, it should be great for enjoying videos without huge black bars on the screen.