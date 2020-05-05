When we first reported that Deadpool — or, well, the guy he pretends to be when he's not fighting Cable and breaking the fourth wall — had bought an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, we wondered if "if Reynolds, or perhaps one of Reynolds' iconic characters, like fat-suit-wearing "Chris Brander" from 2005's Just Friends or animated snail Turbo from the 2013 film of the same name, will make an appearance in future Mint Mobile advertising and promotion."
Well, here's the answer:
The Merc with a Mouth remained undercover throughout, pretending to be this man called Ryan Reynolds, even featuring a suspicious file named 'bad-blake-photos.zip' on the desktop, a reference to the imaginary wife of his undercover identity. For all you perverts out there, no, he did not open the file, though he did finally get to hear his mum say she was proud of him, and isn't that really what you've been waiting for all your life, too?
The rest of the ad focused on selling you on the fact that Mint Mobile can "save you hundreds of dollars a year...because of math" and a much-coveted endorsement Monsieur Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone and someone who'd be "way into this," if only he hadn't died 98 years ago.
If you're not already sold on the carrier — how could you not be? — check out our review here.
