Verizon announced that has been awarded the best overall network performance and reliability by RootMetrics for the sixteenth time in a row. In its report for the first half of 2021, RootMetrics found Verizon to have the top network in five of its seven categories. This report includes results for network reliability, speed, and performance, including data, calls, and text. Verizon took top marks in the reliability, accessibility, call, and text performance categories giving it the top spot overall.

Verizon points out that it has won or shared 738 out of 875 Metro Area RootScore Awards. Verizon also had 43 markets with at least 40Mbps. RootMetrics tests carrier networks in the 125 most populated metropolitan markets across all 50 states.

Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon, said:

Customers have come to expect a higher level of reliability and performance from their mobile network after spending the past 15 months largely connected to a wired internet connection. RootMetrics' stringent nationwide drive-test methodology demonstrates that Verizon customers can expect unbeaten reliability and network performance whether they travel cross-town or cross-country.

It wasn't a clean sweep as AT&T took first place in speed and data from Verizon. AT&T also tied Verizon in the text category. AT&T's aggregate download speed was an impressive 40.9Mbps compared to Verizon's 34.4Mbps and T-Mobile's 30.3Mbps.

T-Mobile came in third in every category but showed improvement in each. T-Mobile scored 146 RootScore in the second half of 2020 and has increased to 235 in the first half of 2021. T-Mobile also greatly improved its median download speed from 20.1Mbps to 30.3Mbps, representing a 50 percent improvement. Not only that, but T-Mobile decreased the number of areas that had download speeds under 20Mbps from 62 to 23, providing a much better experience to many people.

Each carrier has shown improvement in this report, meaning that customers can focus more on finding the best cell phone plan rather than worrying if they will have reliable service. The networks are only getting faster as well, with T-Mobile taking in the lead in every day 5G speeds thanks to its huge 5G coverage area, but C-band spectrum will open up even greater 5G speeds for every carrier.