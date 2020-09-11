It's 2020, so you should definitely have a smart robot vacuum cleaning up for you by now. Thankfully, it's not expensive to add one to your connected home with deals like the one Amazon has on the Roborock S6 Pure. Right now, you can take $174 off its price there when you use coupon code ROBOROCKS6P during checkout. That drops it to just $425.99 which is lower than we've ever seen it go before.

Coupon savings Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop This vacuum can map your entire home, including multiple floors, along with no-go zones for an efficient clean. It has 2000Pa suction and automatic boost when it detects carpet, plus it can mop up to 1,610 square feet. Use the below coupon to save. $425.99 $599.99 $174 off See at Amazon With coupon: ROBOROCKS6P

The Roborock S6 Pure is pretty feature-packed. It offers powerful suction, up to 2000Pa, which is more than many other vacuums in its price range, and also includes a carpet boost feature that provides the power needed to pull dust and hairs lodged deep down in carpets. It's got a large dust bin capacity so you don't have to empty it constantly, too.

It's equipped with precision LiDAR navigation and uses a Z-shape cleaning route. This allows the S6 to be effective and detailed when it cleans. You can also save multiple maps of your home for the vacuum, including different floors. It can lift itself up to 0.8 inches to get over bumps like when moving from one terrain to the next or over thresholds between rooms.

The Roborock S6 Pure also does double duty as a mop based on your needs. Basically, if you want it to mop on its scheduled routine, fill the water tank. It will add mopping to its functions as it goes around your home. If you don't want it to mop, just don't give it any water to mop with. It has a 180ml water tank, which is pretty big and can be used to mop up to 1,610 square feet. You can even adjust the mopping based on floor types.

You can use the Roborock app to set schedules and plan routes. You can also set it up to work with Amazon Alexa for voice control via your favorite Echo speakers.