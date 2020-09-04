You don't need to spend a fortune to get a smart robot vacuum cleaner these days, especially with deals like this one on the Roborock E4. Over at Amazon, it falls to just $218.69 when you use coupon code ROBOROCKE45 during checkout. That code takes over $50 off its current price there and drops it to one of its best prices ever.

Despite being an affordable robot vacuum cleaner, the Roborock E4 is pretty feature-packed. It offers powerful suction, up to 2000Pa, which is more than many other vacuums in its price range and also includes a carpet boost feature that provides the power needed to pull dust and hairs lodged deep down in carpets. It's got a large dust bin capacity so you don't have to empty it constantly, too.

It makes use of dual gyroscopes and OpticEye motion tracking to effectively navigate around your home for a thorough and efficient clean. It has a large 5200mAh battery which means it has enough energy to clean up to 2,150 square feet before returning itself to its charging dock.

As well as functioning as a vacuum cleaner, the Roborock E4 can also work simultaneously as a mop with the optional attachment meaning your floors are left clean and shiny. You can control the Roborock E4 either via the Roborock app, a set of onboard switches, or with voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with six cleaning modes to choose from.

