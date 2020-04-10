No one is missing the overpriced popcorn and soda, but with theaters closed around the world for the time being, the glorious big screen and hi-def audio of a cinema is something we all could really use right now as a minor break from everything going on these days. Since it'll be some time before movie theaters are re-opened to the public, you may want to start thinking of improving your home entertainment setup instead.

Today only, Woot has the LG SK9Y 5.1.2-Channel High-Res 500W Soundbar on sale in refurbished condition for just $239.99. That's a far cry from its original cost of $899.99, and even refurbished models tend to go for $600 and up through other retailers.

Sound Bargain LG 5.1.2-Channel High-Res Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (SK9Y) This refurbished high-res 5.1.2-channel soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer and features Dolby Atmos audio to bring cinematic audio straight into your living room. $239.99 $649.99 $410 off See at Woot

LG's SK9Y soundbar brings Dolby Atmos audio to your living room, allowing sound to come from around and above you for a three-dimensional auditory experience unlike anything you'd hear from most soundbars around today's price. You just want to keep in mind that only select titles offer Dolby Atmos audio at this time.

This soundbar is certified as a Hi-Resolution Audio soundbar with the ability to play lossless stereo sound that will make audiophiles swoon. It's Chromecast-compatible too, so you can wirelessly stream music from various apps using your phone or tablet. It works with the Google Assistant too for voice control, though you'll need a compatible device like the Google Nest Mini for that functionality.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.