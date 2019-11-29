If you're looking for a good, quality gaming headset that will serve well across a variety of different gaming platforms without breaking your wallet, look no further. The Razer Kraken Pro V2 is $30 off during Black Friday. At just $50, you're getting an even better deal than usual. While many Razer headsets are on the more expensive side of the price spectrum, the Razer Kraken Pro V2 provides an excellent entry-level option with sound quality that punches above its weight.

The Razer Kraken Pro V2 is a comfortable, easy to use headset that never requires charging and provides excellent audio quality at an incredibly low price. It's also compatible across the board with different gaming platforms.

If you wear glasses while playing video games, you know how many headsets can be uncomfortable. The Razer Kraken Pro V2 is not one of them, as it has pads filled with a cooling gel that conforms around your glasses and stays comfy even after extended periods of use.

There's no battery used in this headset, so it never needs charging. It includes a retractable microphone that'll let you communicate with teammates in an online game or just talk to friends. It's compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, so wherever you intend to play games, just plug it in and you're good to go.