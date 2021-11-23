Black Friday is the best time of year for audiophiles looking to score big on discounted headsets. Whether you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds or want a headset to go along with your PS5 or Xbox, there are plenty of deals to go around. Ahead of Black Friday, a ton of Razer headsets have been discounted at multiple retailers. If you're unfamiliar with Razer, just know that it makes some of the best, high-quality headsets in the business.
Some of its more popular models, the BlackShark and Kraken, are heavily discounted today. You can save $50 on the excellent BlackShark V2 Pro, bringing the price all the way down to $130, or go with the cheaper Kraken X model at only $30 if you aren't looking to spend a ton of money.
Get these heavily discounted Razer headsets
- : Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $130
- : Razer BlackShark V2 $70
- : Razer Kraken Ultimate $60
- : Razer Kraken X $30
- : Razer Barracuda X $70
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $130
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a wireless headset that provides long-lasting comfort. Boasting THX 7.1 spatial surround sound on PC and compatibility with both Xbox and PlayStation, it's an excellent choice for gamers. Its 24-hour battery life can easily keep it running for week before most people will need to charge it.
Razer BlackShark V2 $70
The BlackShark V2 may not be as advanced as its Pro counterpart, but it's nonetheless another great choice. With cooling gel-infused ear cushions and a 3.5 wired connection, you can wear it all day long without irritation. Best of all, it still supports THX 7.1 spatial surround sound for audiophiles who aren't keen on listening to stereo.
Razer Kraken Ultimate $60
At $70 off, you won't find a better deal on this Razer Kraken Ultimate. Though it's wired and only meant for PC thanks to its USB connection, it boasts most of the same features as the Razer BlackShark. Even better, it has a dedicated toggle for its 7.1 spatial surround sound so that you can truly hear the difference it makes between stereo.
Razer Kraken X $30
The Kraken X is a lightweight headset for people on a budget, but that doesn't make it bad. Quite the contrary, it's a great headset that also (once again) supports 7.1 surround sound. It seems to be a running theme with Razer. It may not have all the bells and whistles of more premium headsets, but it's an excellent choice if you don't want to break the bank.
Razer Barracuda X $70
Offering multiplatform compatibility and 20 hours of battery life, the Razer Barracuda X is another appealing option. Switch between PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Android seamlessly through a wireless connection, or use the 3.5mm jack to connect it to anything else.
You can't go wrong with any of these headsets, so choose whichever suits your needs the most. As nice as the BlackShark V2 Pro is (and I can personally attest to its quality), you may find yourself better suited for a cheaper model. I've also tested out the Razer Kraken X, and despite being so affordable, it doesn't skimp on features.
