Black Friday is the best time of year for audiophiles looking to score big on discounted headsets. Whether you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds or want a headset to go along with your PS5 or Xbox, there are plenty of deals to go around. Ahead of Black Friday, a ton of Razer headsets have been discounted at multiple retailers. If you're unfamiliar with Razer, just know that it makes some of the best, high-quality headsets in the business.

Some of its more popular models, the BlackShark and Kraken, are heavily discounted today. You can save $50 on the excellent BlackShark V2 Pro, bringing the price all the way down to $130, or go with the cheaper Kraken X model at only $30 if you aren't looking to spend a ton of money.

Get these heavily discounted Razer headsets

You can't go wrong with any of these headsets, so choose whichever suits your needs the most. As nice as the BlackShark V2 Pro is (and I can personally attest to its quality), you may find yourself better suited for a cheaper model. I've also tested out the Razer Kraken X, and despite being so affordable, it doesn't skimp on features.