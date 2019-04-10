Updated 10:35 AM ET: Users on Google Fi are now receiving a maintenance message informing them that account management features are unavailable at this time while improvements are being made. Everything is expected to be functional by April 10, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT. The statement reads:
We're making a few improvements to Google Fi, During this time, you will not be able to make any account changes. We expect everything to be back to normal by April 10, 2019 at 8:00:00 AM PDT. We apologize for any inconvenience.
If you have service through a T-Mobile MVNO, you might want to hold off doing anything that could require you reactivating your phone on the network for the moment. Since the night of April 9, 2019, several users online are reporting problems with reactivating or with a first-time activation. This includes users on networks such as Google Fi, Mint, and Republic Wireless.
While there should be no actual interruption in your service, this will affect some account management features, such as activating on the network itself according to a tweet from Mint Mobile. As of the time of publishing this article, there's no word on what the exact problem is or when it will be fixed.
Awe fox! We are currently experiencing some technical issues with Account Management. The team is working hard to resolve it ASAP. Your service should not be interrupted but certain Account Management features are offline. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/0HKILyCHov— MintMobileCares (@MintMobileCares) April 10, 2019
When that changes and the problem goes away, we'll update this accordingly and let you know.
