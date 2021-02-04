What you need to know
- Some users are reporting connectivity issues with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.
- As per Down Detector, issues are being detected across several cities in the U.S.
- Users reports suggest the issues started around 7:50 AM ET.
Multiple users are reporting that they are having problems interacting with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant this morning. As per data from Down Detector, the problems started at 7:48 AM ET. While the majority of users are experiencing issues connecting with the server, some users say they are having trouble logging in.
The live outage map on the Down Detector website shows issues are currently being detected in New York, Seattle, Washington, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and a few other cities across the U.S.
