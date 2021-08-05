The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G will reportedly power the device, along with 6GB of RAM. This comes as no surprise, given Pixel 5a will likely be a lower-tier smartphone. Additionally, Google confirmed that its upcoming Tensor chip will debut in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with no mention of the Pixel 5a.

According to an anonymous source, the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.4-inch display, a 4,650mAh battery, and will be priced at $449.

Earlier in the week, we got our first official glimpse of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Book-ending the week, leaker Jon Prosser has revealed more information about the upcoming Pixel 5a .

As Google more or less confirmed earlier this year, the Pixel 5a will be arriving in at least two markets — the US and Japan. Additionally, it seems this won't be arriving in any big box stores, as Prosser claims that it will only be available for purchase online and from Google's own physical store. And as for a launch date, Prosser says the Pixel 5a will be released on August 26th.

Other "confirmed" features for the next Pixel include a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with IP67 water and dust resistance. In terms of the camera, Prosser states that the device will stick with the same camera system as the Google Pixel 5. If true, this means we'll have a main 12.2MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.

Finally, while Prosser didn't reveal whether Google will be using an OLED panel with the Pixel 5a, he did say that it will offer two different refresh rates — 60Hz or 90Hz. But unlike many of the best Android phones, it will not be a variable refresh rate, and the user will be able to choose between the 60Hz standard or bump it up to a forced 90Hz.

What remains to be seen is whether Google will make some type of announcement ahead of the supposed August 26th launch date. If it does, we won't be surprised if it's nothing more than just a blog post, but it also wouldn't come as much of a shock if it just "appears" on Google's web store.