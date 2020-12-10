If you don't have an Echo device in every room of your home after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Woot is giving you one more chance to correct that. For a limited time, you can pick up a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for just $14.99 there, making this one of the most affordable ways to add some more smart speakers to your setup.

You'll see the Echo Dot listed for $19.99 at Woot though you can save a further $5 at checkout just by logging in with your Amazon Prime account. That will also score you free shipping. Though these Echo Dots are not brand new, they have been inspected and tested to ensure they work like new and they come with a 90-day warranty. Right now you can choose between charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone color options but individual colorways may sell out sooner than others.

Echo Dot is one of Amazon's best overall smart speaker option and one of the easiest ways to start up a smart home. You can use one to listen to music from several different streaming services, control compatible smart home devices like Philips Hue bulbs or Nest Thermostats, and so much more. Check the weather just by asking. Hear a cringeworthy knock-knock joke or fun fact. Set timers so you won't burn dinner. There are tons of features that make these speakers worth having around, and if you know someone that isn't exactly tech-savvy, an Echo Dot also makes a great gift that'll help them dip their toes in the water.

While an updated version of this speaker recently came out, the deverences between the Echo Dot 3rd-gen and 4th-gen aren't stupendous and that model is twice the price of today's Woot deal even when you factor in Amazon's current sale on it. You can use your extra savings toward some neat Echo Dot accessories too.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.