Best Prime Day Chromebook deals 2022
It's official: Prime Day 2022 is coming.
Amazon has officially confirmed that its biggest sale of the year will launch sometime in July, so it's an excellent time to start looking for those early Prime Day deals. Chromebooks are great to shop for during events like Prime Day because they're already somewhat affordable in most cases, which means even a small discount could have a huge impact on the price tag. For example, it's not uncommon to see Chromebooks for $100 or less.
Although they typically aren't powerful enough to replace your laptop altogether, Chromebooks are great devices for both work and play, combining the solid performance of Chrome OS with durability and an incredibly small footprint. No matter your budget, great Chromebook deals (opens in new tab) typically aren't that hard to find, particularly when sales events like Prime Day are just around the corner. We're already hard at work getting ready for the best Prime Day deals on Chromebooks, and we've located a bunch of great offers that are available right now. Once the Amazon sale does finally arrive, you'll be able to find those deals here too. Bookmark this page so you can come back later, and in the meantime, check out what we've located so far.
When is Prime Day 2022?
Although we don't know the exact dates of Prime Day this year, Amazon has officially announced that the sales event will occur in July. According to their official statement, "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."
This announcement harkens back to pre-2020 Prime Days when the sales event would land in mid-July. 2020's Prime Day was postponed until October that year, while 2021 saw a Prime Day occur in June for the first time.
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Work
Chromebooks are excellent for getting things done — I've worked full-time from one for four years — and when you want to really get down to business on a Chromebook, you'll want some extra power and a little extra style to help your Chromebook fit in with all the Macbooks and ultrabooks. I recommend going with an Intel M3 or higher, at least 64GB of internal storage for accommodating lots of Android apps or Linux apps. While 4GB will be perfectly okay for lighter workloads, if you tend to keep dozens and dozens of tabs open at a time while video conferencing, you'll want to spring for the 8GB of RAM on something like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.
Best Compact Prime Day Chromebook Deals
As someone who fully embraces the #HaveChromebookWillTravel lifestyle, compact Chromebooks are my favorites to use on the couch and around the country. 11.6-inch Chromebooks make up a significant portion of the Chromebook market, and for good reason: they're the ideal size for students and for on-the-go users.
Unfortunately, the compact Chromebook market is fraught with older, outdated models, especially on Amazon where sellers tend to call everything the "latest" "2022" model even if the Chromebook in question is actually two years old. Ignore the marketing terms and look at the specs in order to determine how new and worthy a Chromebook deal is.
Whatever you grab, I highly suggest a touchscreen for three reasons: it'll make interacting with Android apps easier, it really doesn't cost more, and it's just more fun!
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Students
While price and performance are always important on a Chromebook, when buying one for a kid durability is equally important. After all, it doesn't matter how cheap a Chromebook is if your kid breaks it less than a month later. Unfortunately, the Best Chromebook for Students — the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 — can be hard to find these days, so I recommend grabbing the Acer Spin 311 instead, which is still a hearty little Chromebook even when not covered in rubberized plastic. If your kid wants a bigger screen for gaming and YouTube — I mean homework! — the HP Chromebook X360 14b is also a great pick for a nice, big touchscreen 2-in-1.
What you need to look for when buying a Prime Day Chromebook deals
There's always a ton of specs and features you typically need to juggle when shopping for a laptop, but for Chromebooks, the buyer's guide can be summed up pretty well into four points:
- Get a touchscreen. — Unless you're anti-fun, there's no reason not to get a touchscreen model; they do not cost that much more and it's always worth it. Touchscreens make it easier to interact with Android apps as well as making it easier to do things like sign documents or zoom in precisely.
- Pick your screen size first. Decide right now if you want something compact (11.6-inches), mid-size (12.5-13.5-inches) or large (14-15.6-inches). Processors and storage are pretty standard across each size category, so size is one of the defining features you'll want to sort out early.
- 4GB of RAM is good, 8GB is better. — Most Chromebooks sold today come with 4GB of RAM, and 4GB is perfectly fine for running a video call plus a dozen or so tabs in Chrome. More RAM is always better, but 4GB is fine. If it says it has 2GB of RAM — or 16GB of internal storage — close the tab and walk away.
- Check the expiration date!!! — Yes, Chromebooks come with expiration dates, after which they are no longer guaranteed to receive Chrome OS updates. It's called the AUE date, and they're listed for every single Chromebook model on Google's support page, so before you move that Lightning Deal Chromebook from your cart to the checkout, take ten seconds and look it up on this page. The shorter a time before a Chromebook's AUE date, the less time you have to enjoy the full benefits of your Chromebook — and it also means your Chromebook is a couple years old, as most Chromebooks launched in 2019 have 6 years of support and most 2021/2022 models have 8 years of support ahead of them.
