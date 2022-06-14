Best Prime Day Chromebook deals 2022

Amazon has officially confirmed that its biggest sale of the year will launch sometime in July, so it's an excellent time to start looking for those early Prime Day deals. Chromebooks are great to shop for during events like Prime Day because they're already somewhat affordable in most cases, which means even a small discount could have a huge impact on the price tag. For example, it's not uncommon to see Chromebooks for $100 or less.

Although they typically aren't powerful enough to replace your laptop altogether, Chromebooks are great devices for both work and play, combining the solid performance of Chrome OS with durability and an incredibly small footprint. No matter your budget, great Chromebook deals (opens in new tab) typically aren't that hard to find, particularly when sales events like Prime Day are just around the corner. We're already hard at work getting ready for the best Prime Day deals on Chromebooks, and we've located a bunch of great offers that are available right now. Once the Amazon sale does finally arrive, you'll be able to find those deals here too. Bookmark this page so you can come back later, and in the meantime, check out what we've located so far.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Although we don't know the exact dates of Prime Day this year, Amazon has officially announced that the sales event will occur in July. According to their official statement, "This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

This announcement harkens back to pre-2020 Prime Days when the sales event would land in mid-July. 2020's Prime Day was postponed until October that year, while 2021 saw a Prime Day occur in June for the first time.

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Work

Chromebooks are excellent for getting things done — I've worked full-time from one for four years — and when you want to really get down to business on a Chromebook, you'll want some extra power and a little extra style to help your Chromebook fit in with all the Macbooks and ultrabooks. I recommend going with an Intel M3 or higher, at least 64GB of internal storage for accommodating lots of Android apps or Linux apps. While 4GB will be perfectly okay for lighter workloads, if you tend to keep dozens and dozens of tabs open at a time while video conferencing, you'll want to spring for the 8GB of RAM on something like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

Best Compact Prime Day Chromebook Deals

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner)

As someone who fully embraces the #HaveChromebookWillTravel lifestyle, compact Chromebooks are my favorites to use on the couch and around the country. 11.6-inch Chromebooks make up a significant portion of the Chromebook market, and for good reason: they're the ideal size for students and for on-the-go users.

Unfortunately, the compact Chromebook market is fraught with older, outdated models, especially on Amazon where sellers tend to call everything the "latest" "2022" model even if the Chromebook in question is actually two years old. Ignore the marketing terms and look at the specs in order to determine how new and worthy a Chromebook deal is.

Whatever you grab, I highly suggest a touchscreen for three reasons: it'll make interacting with Android apps easier, it really doesn't cost more, and it's just more fun!

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals for Students

While price and performance are always important on a Chromebook, when buying one for a kid durability is equally important. After all, it doesn't matter how cheap a Chromebook is if your kid breaks it less than a month later. Unfortunately, the Best Chromebook for Students — the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 — can be hard to find these days, so I recommend grabbing the Acer Spin 311 instead, which is still a hearty little Chromebook even when not covered in rubberized plastic. If your kid wants a bigger screen for gaming and YouTube — I mean homework! — the HP Chromebook X360 14b is also a great pick for a nice, big touchscreen 2-in-1.

What you need to look for when buying a Prime Day Chromebook deals

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner)

There's always a ton of specs and features you typically need to juggle when shopping for a laptop, but for Chromebooks, the buyer's guide can be summed up pretty well into four points: