Whether you took advantage of one of the amazing Prime Day Chromebook deals or you've had a Chromebook for years already, there are a variety of great accessories out there that can improve your experience without cutting into your budget. If you don't like your touchpad, you can grab a good wireless mouse, and if there's not enough storage, you can add more with microSD cards.
I've combed through hundreds of deals looking for the best accessory deals for every type of Chromebook accessory, from mice to USB-C hubs to sleeves to storage and beyond. I own several of these items myself — I love my MOSISO sleeve and its separate accessory pouch, the Evo Select has served me well for years, and the Sense AGE cloth makes it easy to keep things clean — and I'm confident you'll love them, too.
Top 10 Chromebook accessory deals under $20
- : MOSISO Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Case | 20% off at Amazon
- : Seenda 2.4GHz Noiseless Wireless Mouse | Up to 45% off at Amazon
- : Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse | 20% off at Amazon
- : SenseAGE 3-in-1 Reusable Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth | 20% off at Amazon
- : Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C 6ft Cord | 23% off at Amazon
- : NEWHEY Water-Resistant Business Computer Case | 26% off at Amazon
- : Uni Aluminum USB Type-C to USB Adapter with 4 USB 3.0 Ports | 36% off at Amazon
- : UGREEN USB-C Hub 5-in-1 HDMI Multiport Adapter | 20% off at Amazon
- : Baseus 45W PD Fast Charging Wall Charger | $10 off at Amazon
- : PNY 128GB Elite-X microSD Memory Card | 32% off at Amazon
- : Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $24 off at Amazon
- : Autofocus 1080P Webcam with Privacy Cover | $30 off at Amazon
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Case | 20% off at Amazon
Most laptop sleeves are available in 13- to 16-inch sizes, but MOSISO has us compact Chromebook users covered — pun intended — with the option for 11.6- to 12.3-inch sleeves, too! Check between sizes and colors; not all of them are on sale, but most are.
Seenda 2.4GHz Noiseless Wireless Mouse | Up to 45% off at Amazon
This wireless mouse is good old reliable 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, so you plug in your adapter, and you're good to go. There are dozens of colors available, but the prices vary. Thankfully, the cute mint Green is the most affordable and the most adorable.
Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse | 20% off at Amazon
If you're looking for a basic, no-nonsense mouse that has a slew of different colors to choose from, then the Jelly Comb Slim Wireless Mouse is perfect. There are more than 20 different colors to choose from, and when you're not using it, you can store the USB receiver in the mouse itself. There are no extra gimmicks, just a couple of buttons, the scroll wheel, and great battery life.
SenseAGE 3-in-1 Reusable Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth | 20% off at Amazon
Have you ever opened your laptop and seen the outline of your keys on the screen? That's the oil buildup on the keys transferring to the screen when it's closed. This microfiber insert will keep your screen clean, your keyboard clean, and it can even double as a travel mousepad.
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C 6ft Cord | 23% off at Amazon
A good USB-C cable is always good to have on hand, whether you need to charge your Chromebook with a Power Delivery charger or connect your phone to it to offload photos. Anker's cables are incredibly durable, and this cable is capable of 60W charging.
NEWHEY Water-Resistant Business Computer Case | 26% off at Amazon
Just because your new Chromebook is durable doesn't mean you shouldn't protect it when you go out. This laptop sleeve features a large outer pocket for a notebook or papers, and it comes with a separate pouch for organizing your charger and/or your USB-C hub.
Uni Aluminum USB Type-C to USB Adapter with 4 USB 3.0 Ports | 36% off at Amazon
If your Chromebook didn't come with USB ports — or there just aren't enough for all your accessories at your desk as you work from home, this hub will give you four extra USB-A ports. Just keep in mind, there's no passthrough charging here, and if you want to keep things cleaner, there's a version with a four-foot cord that's $21.
UGREEN USB-C Hub 5-in-1 HDMI Multiport Adapter | 20% off at Amazon
This hub is a few dollars more than Uni's, but it gives you an HDMI port in addition to those four USB-A ports. This is great for those seeking to use a Chromebook with an external monitor now that most Chromebooks don't come with HDMI ports themselves anymore.
Baseus 45W PD Fast Charging Wall Charger | $10 off at Amazon
This charging bundle includes a two-port 45W Power Delivery charger and a USB-C cable, everything you need to charge your Chromebook, laptop, tablet, and phone in one compact, easy-to-carry package. Be sure to clip the coupon for $3 off!
PNY 128GB Elite-X microSD Memory Card | 32% off at Amazon
Chromebooks are traditionally light on internal storage, but they also traditionally come with microSD card slots so that you can remedy that. This microSD card by PNY will triple the storage on most Chromebooks and give you some extra breathing room.
Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $24 off at Amazon
The Samsung Evo Select is our favorite microSD card series, and while this card is a little over $20, it's also the best price it's seen in months. It's also got double the storage of the PNY card — and like 4-8 times the storage on your Chromebook right now.
Autofocus 1080P Webcam with Privacy Cover | $30 off at Amazon
I love Chromebooks, but even I have to acknowledge most Chromebooks are sorely lacking in quality when it comes to their webcams. This USB webcam is 1080p, comes with noise-reduction microphones built into it, has a wide-angle view so that you can show off more of your lovely home office, and it's got autofocus so that you're not a blurry blob while trying to interview for a job.
FIFINE USB Desktop PC Microphone with Pop Filter | $53 at Amazon
OK, this mic is more expensive than the previous deal, but sometimes you should pay more for quality. It has a USB-C plug and a USB-A plug so that you can use it on whatever Chromebook you have without needing an adapter, there's a headphone jack on the back to plug your headphones directly into it, and there's a built-in pop filter so you don't peak on your Ps and Ts while talking.
