Samsung's newest phone is a "Fan Edition" version of the Galaxy S20 called the Galaxy S20 FE, and it is available right now for pre-order after its big reveal earlier this week. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE through Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H for $599.99 unlocked. Since the phone hasn't released yet, you can take part in a deal from Samsung that earns you $70 credit for your pre-order to spend on mobile accessories. Samsung does plan to sell this phone for $700 after it is released, so you're also saving $100 with the pre-order.

Save Big Samsung Galaxy S20 FE factory unlocked 128GB Android smartphone After you complete your pre-order, register in the Shop Samsung app starting on Sept. 30. You'll get the $70 credit in the app and via email 4-6 weeks after you register. Spend it before it expires on Dec. 31. The phone releases October 2. Gain a $70 credit See at Amazon

The pre-order deal is only good between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 because that's when the pre-order period ends. On Sept. 30, you can begin your registration in the Shop Samsung app. From there you'll create or log into your Samsung account and select the S20 FE promo. Tap "See if I'm eligible" and fill out the requested information, which will involve allowing permissions for the app and scanning the IMEI on the S20 FE's retail box or copy/pasting from the device.

After you've done all that, you'll need to submit the registration form and receive a confirmation either in the app or your email. After four to six weeks you will receive your Samsung Credit also via the app or your email. The credit expires on Dec. 31, so you'll want to spend it before then.

We know the S20 FE is very similar to the S20 in appearance, and its a phone designed for Samsung fans who just can't afford the more advanced members of the S20 lineup. The S20 FE will still be a powerful device with a Snapdragon 865 2.8GHz Octa-core processor, 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has a 6.5-inch screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution, an AMOLED display, and a120Hz refresh rate.

Get ready for Samsung's newest phone and earn yourself a bit of savings in the process!