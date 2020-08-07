You can get the Anker PowerCore Slim portable charger for just $19.99 when you use the code ANKER1231 and clip the on-page coupon that takes another $5 off the price. Without those two discounts, the PowerCore Slim goes for $30. That's its regular price and it only ever drops as low as today's deal with coupon codes. You're basically taking off a third of the price today for a device you're sure to use quite often.

The deal does not include a wall charger, which you're going to want for recharging the battery pack. Grab this two-port USB-C Anker device for just that purpose. It's just another way to confirm you're always getting the fastest possible charge on your USB-C devices.

The slim design of this power bank means it's really easy to travel with. You can carry it in your hand, slip it in your bag, and use it whenever you need it. The 10000mAh battery means it has plenty of charge for your phone or other mobile device, too. That's enough juice to charge the iPhone XS or equivalent Android smartphone more than twice or give an iPad Pro one full charge.

There are actually three ways to charge your devices using this power bank. You have the 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for your main device, a secondary USB-A port that can charge something else simultaneously, and a trickle-charging mode for lower power devices. The USB-A port has PowerIQ tech that can detect what's plugged in and deliver the best possible charge.

You can recharge this power bank pretty quickly, too. If you're using a USB-C wall charger like the Anker one I linked to above, it will take less than 4.5 hours to fully charge with a drained battery. If you recharge via the USB-A port it will take a lot longer.