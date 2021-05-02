You don't want to have a fully charged phone at home only to get in your car and arrive at your destination with a drained battery. Keep your phone powered up on the road with the Anker ROAV SmartCharge Qi-certified wireless charging pad on sale for a low price of $39.99. This is a $10 discount off the charger's normal pricing and one of its lowest prices ever. This sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so you'll want to act fast and grab one of these charging mounts before they're gone or the price expires.

This pad might be one of the easiest ways to add wireless charging to your car. For one thing, it attaches directly to your air vent. Since the pad includes two vent mounts, it's basically assured to work with whatever vent your car happens to use. Plus that's a pretty simple install with just a little push and a click to get it on there.

Once it's attached, the holder is flexible and adjustable enough that it will work with most smartphones. As long as you have a reasonably sized phone you should be able to get it attached with no issues. The wireless charger is even strong enough to work with phones that have cases so you don't have to remove the case every time you want to use the holder as long as your case isn't thicker than 5mm on the back.

You'll get up to 10W of fast charging speeds depending on the device you're using. The charger supports Quick Charge 3.0 so that's where you'll get maximum speeds. It works perfectly with phones like the iPhone XS or the Samsung Galaxy Series. Other Qi-compatible devices can work as well, although the charges will vary based on what your phone supports.