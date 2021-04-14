Going camping? Taking a hike? Heading outdoors somewhere for some reason and not sure if your smartphone will survive the trip? Then you need a device like the Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station. Right now the Explorer 500 is down to $419.99 when you clip the $80 off on-page coupon at Amazon. That's a huge drop in price considering it rarely ever drops from its $500 street price directly. In fact, it has been almost a year since we last saw it get discounted. The same power station is still going for $500 at other retailers like B&H.

Charge anywhere Jackery Explorer 500 outdoor solar generator portable power station The Explorer 500 has a massive capacity of 518Wh. It includes one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and one car port. You can power anything from a mini fridge to your smartphone. It's easy to carry and can recharge from the solar panel. $419.99 $500.00 $80 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

The Explorer 500 is a power station with a massive 518 watt hours capacity. It uses a lithium-ion battery you can recharge in a number of different ways, including a solar panel. Get free power from the sun and keep your devices running even when you're outside for an extended period of time. Of course you can always plug it into a wall or use your car to charge it as well. The solar panel, the Jackery SolarSaga 100W, is sold separately and connects via the MPPT controller on the power station.

Once fully charged, the power station can juice up all your devices. It's strong enough to even power a TV or a mini fridge. It comes with an AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and a car port. Power an air pump, recharge your laptop or tablet, and more. The capacity of the Explorer 500 means powering a fridge for up to nine hours or recharging your phone up to 53 times.

It's also quite compact and only about the size of a basketball. It comes with a solid handle for carrying and can easily fit in a tent or RV while you're camping. Jackery covers it with two years of customer service.