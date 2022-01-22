Samsung is finally preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone series. The Galaxy S22 is set to launch in February during Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event. While there's no exact date yet outside of rumors, nor do we have any official specs, Samsung has already opened up reservations for anyone expecting to buy the phones.

Have you placed your reservation, or are you planning to?

Are you reserving the Samsung Galaxy S22?

During Samsung's announcement, the company's president and head of MX, Dr. TM Roh, teased what we can expect from the new series. In the process, he dropped plenty of hints that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20.

He spoke about the history of the Galaxy Note series and told us that Samsung would introduce "the most noteworthy S series device" at the February launch.

While specs are unconfirmed, we are expecting the Galaxy S22 series to be powered by both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, depending on the market. The S22 Ultra is said to feature a new design and built-in S Pen, unlike last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra, which had an optional S Pen that required a case to be held with the phone.

If you place your reservation for the phones on Samsung's website, you will be among the first to receive the phone when it launches. You will also receive a $50 Samsung credit which you can use on accessories and the like, plus other perks when preorders open.

In addition to the Galaxy S22, you can also sign up to reserve the upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S8, which has also cropped up in several leaks. The Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a notched 14.6-inch display and may also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which would make it one of the best Android tablets of the year.

Let us know below if you're placing a reservation and which device you plan to buy.