Samsung is soon expected to refresh its Android tablet lineup with three new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. While there's no word on exactly when the tablets will be launched, the first real-world images of the trio have now surfaced, courtesy of regulatory filings spotted by the folks at SamMobile.

The images give us another look at the design of the upcoming tablets. As hinted by leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series that surfaced in October last year, the vanilla Tab S8 and Tab S8+ won't look very different from the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a unique design with a notch at the top.