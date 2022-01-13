What you need to know
- A new leak gives us our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra tablets in the flesh.
- As suggested by previously leaked renders, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will have a similar design to the current Tab S7 series tablets.
- Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S8 series sometime in the first half of 2022.
Samsung is soon expected to refresh its Android tablet lineup with three new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. While there's no word on exactly when the tablets will be launched, the first real-world images of the trio have now surfaced, courtesy of regulatory filings spotted by the folks at SamMobile.
The images give us another look at the design of the upcoming tablets. As hinted by leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S8 series that surfaced in October last year, the vanilla Tab S8 and Tab S8+ won't look very different from the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a unique design with a notch at the top.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ models are tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888, while the flagship Tab S8 Ultra could have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.
Going by previous leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 will sport an 11-inch screen, while the Plus model will have a 12-inch display. The Ultra model is rumored to feature a massive 14.6-inch panel. A value-focused variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 is also expected to arrive sometime later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE — one of Samsung's best Android tablets.
