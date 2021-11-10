Many people have received their Pixel 6 devices, but the phones are still relatively hard to come by for some. Google has waitlists in place for those trying to snag a device, but you'd be hard-pressed to find them readily available. However, that may be for the best, as some people have reportedly canceled their orders in the wake of various bugs affecting the phones.

Did you cancel your Pixel 6 order?

No phone is perfect, and even the best Android phones are not without flaws. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have only been on the market for a few weeks, but there seems to be problem after problem with the phones.

Among the first to crop up were display-related issues, with a weird flicker happening when pressing the power button while the device was turned off. Some users were also reporting a green tint on the display. Google quickly stated that the display flicker would be addressed with the December update.

Users have also reported problems with Google Assistant on the Pixel 6 ghost-calling people from their contacts list. Apparently, Google Tensor is so powerful that its AI prowess can tell when you want to call someone (insert sarcasm). While this could be attributed to a "butt dial," the issue would occur while the phone isn't even nearby, which can lead to some awkwardness.

More recently, there have been issues with the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor being unreliable, which Google has attributed to its enhanced security. Still, some reports indicate that the sensor could be disabled if the Pixel 6 is fully discharged.

With the number of bugs seemingly plaguing the devices, it could be enough to scare some potential buyers away, at least until they're largely addressed and stock of the devices is replenished. However, if you're still considering buying one, you can always check out some of the best Black Friday Pixel phone deals.

Whether or not you canceled your order, let us know why in the comments.