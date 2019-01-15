Polk Audio's Alexa-enabled soundbar picks up multi-room support

Polk Audio's $249 Command Bar is one of the best options if you're looking for a soundbar with Alexa integration, and the speaker is now picking up support for Amazon's multi-room music (MRM) protocol. Essentially, you'll now be able to group the Command Bar with the rest of your Echo devices and Alexa-enabled devices for seamless multi-room audio.

So if you're interested in starting your day off with some guitar solos, you can just say, "Alexa, play Jimi Hendrix everywhere" and the Command Bar will be able to join in on the action alongside your Echo devices. As well as playing music, you'll be able to interact with Alexa on the Command Bar as you would on any other Echo device to receive weather and traffic updates, control smart home devices, gets news briefings, and much more.

As for the soundbar itself, you get two 1.25 x 3.25-inch drivers paired with two 1-inch tweeters and a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer. Like Echo devices, the soundbar has a far-field microphone array, with what looks like an Echo Dot 2nd Gen nestled in the middle of the speaker. You also get two HDMI ports that are designed to house dongles like the Fire TV Stick, and a USB port to power them.

For $249, there's a lot on offer with the Command Bar, and the fact that it now works with multi-room audio is an added bonus. If you're interested, hit up the link below to get your hands on the soundbar.

