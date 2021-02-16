What you need to know
- Pokémon Unite is getting its first open beta in March.
- The open beta is only available to residents in Canada on Android devices.
- Once the beta is complete all in-game progress will reset, so it does not carry over into the final version.
- There is currently no full release date for Pokémon Unite and it is coming to Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.
Players in Canada will get a chance to try out Pokémon Unite in an upcoming open beta set to take place on Android in March. The company announced that many changes have been made to the game since people last saw it, including the addition of new Pokémon and visual enhancements.
Per the announcement, the eligibility details are as follows:
- The Pokémon Unite regional beta test is open only to residents of Canada.
- Players must be at least 16 years old to participate.
- In-game progress will be reset upon the beta's completion.
- Capture or streaming of gameplay is not allowed during the regional beta test.
Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) that pits two teams of five against once another. In order to score points players will need to defeat AI Pokémon and score points at control points across the map.
Though it wasn't well-received upon it's announcement, that could be due to most people expecting something more. A Pokémon mobile game isn't exactly what people wanted, but it could become one of the best Android games if everything pans out the way the developer hope. It just might be what some people are looking for, even if it's a far cry from Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Unite is expected to release on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. It does not have a release date at the moment.
MOBA
Pokémon Unite (Beta)
Take part in the open beta soon
Team up and battle it out in this upcoming MOBA set in the popular Pokémon franchise. Defeat enemies and score points to reign supreme in the arena.
