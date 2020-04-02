If you're stuck inside and looking for ways to stay entertained, you can't go wrong with this PlayStation 4 bundle at Woot. The one-day deal is offering the 1TB PS4 Slim console with three stellar PlayStation-exclusive games for just $249.99. Considering the console alone usually goes for more than this, it's a total steal. Though we saw this exact bundle drop to $200 on Black Friday, today's offer is still well worth considering (unless you happened to score a sweet deal on a time machine). You've only got until the end of the day, or until sold out, to snag it.

Game on PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console bundle with 3 games This PlayStation 4 bundle deal comes with three of the best PlayStation Exclusive games: The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. It costs less than the console alone is going for right now. $249.99 $284.99 $35 off See at Woot

There are several must-play games that you can only play on PlayStation, and a few of them are included in this bundle. You'll receive The Last of Us Remastered along with full game downloads of God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, all three of which made our list for the best PlayStation Exclusives in 2020.

These three games have been hailed as some of the best ever to come out. They're all single-player adventures that take you on cinematic and emotional journeys worthy of the silver screen. It also has a lot of bases covered depending on your tastes. Are you itching for a zombie apocalypse? Try out The Last of Us Remastered. More interested in Norse mythology? Go with God of War. And if you love sci-fi and mechs (with a little mix of the apocalypse thrown in), you can't go wrong with Horizon Zero Dawn. Each of the games in this bundle comes complete with all DLC that ever released for them.

Since the console has a 1TB hard drive, you won't have to worry about having enough space to keep the included digital games saved, though if you plan on purchasing digital games often, you would probably benefit from picking up an external hard drive. Luckily, we've created this guide to the best external hard drives for PS4 to help you make a quick, informed decision.

The next purchase every new PlayStation owner should consider is a PlayStation Plus membership. Becoming a member unlocks access to online multiplayer modes in most PlayStation games, as well as exclusive discounts on digital games and DLC on the PlayStation Store, free game downloads every month, and more.