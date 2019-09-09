There have been leaks coming left and right about the Pixel 4 lately, and we have a new one for you. This comes from the talented folks over at XDA Developers who were able to get a sneak peek at the new Pixel Themes app by digging into some code.

Pixel Themes was first discovered during the Android Q beta, although it hasn't been made available in the official Android 10 release. As such, we're most likely going to see it once the Pixel 4 officially launches.

According to some strings in the AOSP source code for Android 10, the new "ThemePicker" will allow you to customize the lock screen, ambient display clock face, and grid size for the home screen. Once installed, the app shows up as "Styles & wallpapers" in the app drawer or can be found by long-pressing on the home screen.

The screen for the UI of the theme manager comes via a Google Photos album and was uncovered by XDA Recognized Developer luca020400 when he spotted the link mistakenly added to a commit.

Previously, XDA had uncovered that the clock face options will include Analog, Bubble, and a Typeface to choose from. However, Typeface has been removed during development but it was manually added back in these screenshots by luca020400 after he was able to get it partially working on his phone.

You'll also be able to adjust the "style" by changing the accent color, icon shape, and font that is used system-wide. These include Crayon, Collage, and Ash by default. There is also a custom My Style which should allow you to mix and match for your own preference.

While these are the latest screens to be discovered, XDA-Developers also has some older screenshots that reveal even more of the UI. Although, the images contain the codenames before the final names of the themes were chosen.