What you need to know
- Google is shipping out free swag to Pixel Superfans as a "small token of our appreciation."
- The exclusive merch references the recently released Pixel 6 Pro and Google Tensor SoC.
- US-based adults can request to join the Superfans for access to private events, groups, Q&As, and future swag.
Back in September, right before Google unveiled the Pixel 6, it opened up the Pixel Superfans program, promising private Q&As, direct feedback to the Google hardware team, and "occasional gifts" for whoever joined.
On Thursday, an Imgur post (spotted by 9to5Google) showed off one of those perks: a pair of multi-colored socks with the words "Google Pixel 6 Pro" inscribed on them, plus a shiny sticker depicting the Google Tensor SoC.
"Your feedback helps inform future feature drops and products, so we truly couldn't do this without you," reads the note accompanying the free swag.
Pixel 6 socks
This isn't the first perk that Google has afforded its superfans. Last year, some fans got free prints of deconstructed Pixels.
Pixel Superfans members also had the option to travel to the NYC Google Store on release day and grab a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in person before anyone else, assuming they lived nearby. Given how quickly the new Pixels sold out on the Google Store, and how Pixel 6 Pro stock is already low, exclusive access to the best Android phones of 2021 was the real perk.
But the socks and sticker are a cute touch. It says that Google thinks they're the real Pixel 6 pros of the Android community.
When Pixel Superfans originally launched, it was invite-only; Google noted who bought Pixels most frequently from the Google Store. Now, you simply need to go to this form and enter your name and email.
It's too late to get these socks, but you'll undoubtedly get some Pixel 7 merch next fall. Maybe even another sticker based on the upcoming Tensor chip, codenamed Cloudripper.
