What you need to know
- The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now on display at Google's New York City store.
- The phones are placed inside glass cases, so you can't actually touch them.
- Google is expected to announce the two phones sometime next month.
After launching a line of potato chips in Japan to hype up the Pixel 6, Google has now placed its upcoming flagship phones in two exhibits at its retail store in New York City. While you can't actually touch the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, the exhibits give people a chance to get a real-life look at the upcoming phones.
As you can see in the photos posted by Reddit users ThisGuyRightHer3 and rami1190, the background of the exhibits are the same color as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones inside. The background also highlights that the phones are set to launch in "Fall 2021." There's a QR code right below the devices that you can "Scan to learn more" about the Pixel 6 series. Scanning the QR code takes you to the Google Store's Pixel 6 landing page.
While Google is yet to confirm a launch date for the Pixel 6 series, a recent teaser posted on Instagram suggested the flagship duo could debut on October 19. Seeing how Google has started actively teasing the Pixel 6 series, we may not have to wait very long for a confirmation.
As confirmed by Google already, both phones are going to be powered by the company's Tensor chip. The chipset is tipped to feature two Cortex-X1 "prime" cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. It is also expected to feature the same Mali-G78 GPU as Samsung's flagship Exynos 2100 chipset.
The Pixel 6 Pro, which will be Google's answer to the best Android phones, is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Pixel 6, on the other hand, could arrive with a 6.4-inch screen featuring a lower 90Hz refresh rate. Other rumored specs of the two phones include a 50MP main sensor and support for 33W fast charging.
