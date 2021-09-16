After launching a line of potato chips in Japan to hype up the Pixel 6, Google has now placed its upcoming flagship phones in two exhibits at its retail store in New York City. While you can't actually touch the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, the exhibits give people a chance to get a real-life look at the upcoming phones.

As you can see in the photos posted by Reddit users ThisGuyRightHer3 and rami1190, the background of the exhibits are the same color as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones inside. The background also highlights that the phones are set to launch in "Fall 2021." There's a QR code right below the devices that you can "Scan to learn more" about the Pixel 6 series. Scanning the QR code takes you to the Google Store's Pixel 6 landing page.