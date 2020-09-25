Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G won't launch until weeks after September 30 event

What you need to know
- Google is holding an event on September 30 to announce its new hardware.
- It's reported that the Pixel 5 will then go on sale on October 15 in two colors — Just Black and Subtle Sage.
- The Pixel 4a 5G won't be available for purchase until November 19.
This year's Pixel phones have been mighty interesting to report on. Google's been faced with multiple delays and branding changes leading up their launch, and we now have more details about how the remaining two phones — the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G — will be rolled out to customers.
It's confirmed that Google is hosting a live-streamed event on September 30 where it's unveiling a bunch of new hardware products, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. However, while the phones will be announced during the virtual event, you'll have to wait a while longer before you can actually buy them.
According to leaker Jon Prosser, Google will launch the Pixel 5 in Just Black and Subtle Sage colors on October 15. That's two weeks after the event, which isn't all that uncommon for phone launches. Where things get a bit troubling, however, is with the Pixel 4a 5G.
It's said that the 4a 5G won't launch until November 19, and when it does finally come out, it'll only be offered in Just Black (just like the regular Pixel 4a). There is a Clearly White color option that may launch in 2021, but Prosser warns that the model may be canceled before then.
If you recall, this is really similar to how the Pixel 4a launched earlier this year. That phone was announced on August 3, pre-orders were made available right away, but it didn't actually ship/launch until August 20. A two-week window for the Pixel 5 isn't too bad, but having over a month between the Pixel 4a 5G's unveiling and when people can actually go out and buy it is...not great.
Latest Pixel
Google Pixel 4a
The newest Pixel phone you can buy right now
Don't want to wait for the Pixel 5 or 4a 5G? You can go out and buy the Pixel 4a right now, and it's a darn good phone. You're getting a solid OLED display, great performance, reliable battery life, and a stunning camera — all for just $350. If you ask us, it's the bargain of the year.
