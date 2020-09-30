What you need to know
- To entice you to buy its newest smartphone, Google is offering some sweet new deals to go with them.
- Those in the U.S. can get three free months of Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, Play Pass, and 100GB of Google One storage.
- Those who pre-order the phone in the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany can also get a free pair of headphones from Bose.
If the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's excellent new cameras, awesome new software features, and blazing fast 5G speeds have you thinking about picking up one of the phones, Google is running a range of promotions to tip you over and splurge on its latest creations.
Those in the U.S. can get three months of premium subscriptions to a whole range of Google's services. This includes its new game streaming service, Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and an upgrade to 100GB of storage on your Google account via Google One.
In total, that's a little less than $90 worth of free stuff to make you try out these new phones. Maybe that'll get Google past its rather paltry sales estimate of just 800K Pixel 5 units this year.
Those in the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, France, or Germany are, unfortunately, only eligible for the free Stadia Pro subscription, according to the terms of the promo. To make up for that, however, Google is giving those who purchase either of the phones in these countries before October 20 a pair of Bose's QC 35 II headphones, which normally go for €350/£300 — definitely not a shabby deal! You can check out the specific details for your country here.
The latest Pixel
Google Pixel 5
Google could steal the show with the Pixel 5
If the dual cameras, 90Hz display, and massive battery of the new Pixel 5 don't quite cut it for you, maybe the slew of freebies Google's bundling with the phone can change your mind?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
