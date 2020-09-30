If the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G's excellent new cameras, awesome new software features, and blazing fast 5G speeds have you thinking about picking up one of the phones, Google is running a range of promotions to tip you over and splurge on its latest creations.

Those in the U.S. can get three months of premium subscriptions to a whole range of Google's services. This includes its new game streaming service, Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and an upgrade to 100GB of storage on your Google account via Google One.

In total, that's a little less than $90 worth of free stuff to make you try out these new phones. Maybe that'll get Google past its rather paltry sales estimate of just 800K Pixel 5 units this year.

Those in the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, France, or Germany are, unfortunately, only eligible for the free Stadia Pro subscription, according to the terms of the promo. To make up for that, however, Google is giving those who purchase either of the phones in these countries before October 20 a pair of Bose's QC 35 II headphones, which normally go for €350/£300 — definitely not a shabby deal! You can check out the specific details for your country here.