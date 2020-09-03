Home security can be really confusing, and setup is often a painful process, but the Nest Secure alarm system is different. It has an intuitive interface, an easy installation process, and several different pieces that can be customized to fit your needs. Plus, today it's $150 off when you purchase it via Dell.

That brings its price down to just $249 while its Labor Day Sale lasts. This starter kit has never gone on sale for lower than this before, though we did see it reach this price just before Black Friday last year and in February of this year.

Home safe home Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit This smart home alarm system lets you arm or disarm it using an app on your smartphone or tablet, or with its built-in keypad. It also includes two Nest Secure Tag devices that can disarm the system by touching the included base station. $249.00 $399.00 $150 off See at Dell

Your purchase today starts with a Nest Guard. It's an alarm, keypad, and motion sensor with Google Assistant built right in. You'll also receive two Nest Detect sensors, which are used to track doors, windows, and rooms. Two additional Nest Tags are included, which are handy devices that allow you to arm or disarm without a passcode. Finally, the Nest app wraps it all up into an easy-to-understand package that puts control right at your fingertips.

There are plenty of ways to arm and disarm your security system. Tap the Nest Tag on your Guard, ask Google Assistant to arm your home, or enter a physical passcode on the keypad. Further customization is available, too. You can personalize how much time you need before the system is armed or disarmed. For example, you might set your front door to five minutes, allowing you enough time to get fully inside with all your bags before the alarm goes off, and you might set a rarely-used back door to sound the alarm instantly if it's opened.

This is only one of many great deals that are live now at Dell including a bunch of discounted PC products plus smart home and entertainment gear. If it's not the right smart home system for you, be sure to take a look at our list of the best smart home systems on the market for some alternatives.