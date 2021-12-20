If you're looking to surprise someone special with a fancy new foldable this holiday season, you'll want to take a look at Samsung's latest discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Everyone's favorite flippy boi is discounted by between $75 and $150 depending on the model you choose — plus you'll get a free case and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds thrown in as well.

The bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3, which lets you customize the backplate color combination, is $150 off, basically making the cost of that customization free when compared to the price of the base model. If you choose the non-bespoke Z Flip 3 you'll get a saving of $75 with the same freebies — a protective case and Galaxy Buds 2.

What's more, Samsung is offering up to $600 in enhanced trade-in value when you upgrade to a Z Flip 3 and send in your old device. While that $600 figure is limited to a handful of very recent phones, you can still get a pretty decent discount when you trade in. The Google Pixel 3a, for instance, will get you $350, which is way more than the retail value of that phone at present.