If you're looking to surprise someone special with a fancy new foldable this holiday season, you'll want to take a look at Samsung's latest discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Everyone's favorite flippy boi is discounted by between $75 and $150 depending on the model you choose — plus you'll get a free case and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds thrown in as well.
The bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3, which lets you customize the backplate color combination, is $150 off, basically making the cost of that customization free when compared to the price of the base model. If you choose the non-bespoke Z Flip 3 you'll get a saving of $75 with the same freebies — a protective case and Galaxy Buds 2.
What's more, Samsung is offering up to $600 in enhanced trade-in value when you upgrade to a Z Flip 3 and send in your old device. While that $600 figure is limited to a handful of very recent phones, you can still get a pretty decent discount when you trade in. The Google Pixel 3a, for instance, will get you $350, which is way more than the retail value of that phone at present.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 earned 4.5 stars in Android Central's review earlier this year, emerging as the possibily the most attainable (and certainly the most fun) foldable we've yet reviewed.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an amazing experience from the first unfolding of the day to the last snap closed before bedtime. It's an oddly cathartic experience that phone users have forgotten in the age of black mirrors that all look and operate nearly identically. It's also a much more straightforward design than the Fold 3 since it doesn't change the way you'll use the phone when it's open — only in the times when the phone is closed or somewhere in between those two states. It took me no time at all to fall in love with the phone.
And now that foldable fun is more attainable than ever ahead of the holidays.
