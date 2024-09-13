You don't have to wait for Black Friday to save big on a foldable phone

Let's be honest, Samsung's 2024 foldable lineup left a bit to be desired. Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn't the only game in town, and one could argue that Motorola's Razr Plus 2024 is the better compact foldable. Making the decision even easier is the "Harvest Sale" from Motorola, as the Razr Plus is down to just $899.

But that's not the only deal to be had, as Motorola is basically slashing prices across its entire lineup. Don't want to spend $900 but still want a fancy flip phone? The Razr Plus 2023 is $400 off, making it a much more palatable $599. Are you looking for something even less expensive while being able to save money by switching carriers? The Razr 2024 is just $250 at Cricket for new customers or $350 if you want to upgrade.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: $999 $899 at Amazon Do you want a flip phone that lasts all day, has the biggest cover screen, and has plenty of power under the hood? Grab the Razr Plus 2024 at a discount for a limited time.

Motorola Razr 2024: $699 From $249 at Cricket In a world where smartphone prices continue to rise, now's your chance to jump on one of the best deals we've ever seen. You can get the Razr 2024 for under $250 from Cricket, which is just downright absurd.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: $999 $599 at Amazon Although it's been surpassed by the 2024 model, last year's Razr Plus is no slouch. It still has an expansive cover screen, but more importantly, you can save $400, which is an incredible deal.

You might wonder why you would choose one of Motorola's flip phones over the Galaxy Z Flip 6. While Samsung finally upgraded the main camera, Motorola made the same move with the Razr Plus 2024. It has a 50MP primary lens, and as noted in our review, "images are crisp and detailed, with a good amount of contrast and saturation without going overboard."

Another change Motorola made with its latest flip phone is replacing the ultrawide camera in favor of a 2x telephoto lens. This might be a divisive decision, but doing so adds a bit more versatility to the Razr Plus 2024 as opposed to relying on an often subpar ultrawide sensor.

Arguably, the best deal to be found as part of Motorola's "Harvest Sale" is for the Razr 2024. It's not the most powerful phone out there, and it might lack the "pizazz" offered by the Plus variant. But it's not that you can just get a foldable phone for under $500, but it's that you can get one for under $300. That's just not a price point that we expect Samsung (or any other company) to reach anytime soon, at least not one that offers the same experience as the Razr 2024.

Although Motorola was lauded for the Razr 2023, which landed on the market for under $700, there were just too many compromises. Namely, the "cover screen" was nothing more than a glorified camera bar that let you control music playback and see notifications.

Those concerns were put to rest with the Razr 2024, as you'll now enjoy a 3.6-inch pOLED display. By doing so, you can use the full version of many apps without needing to flip open the Razr. Even if Motorola didn't make any other meaningful additions, this would be enough of a reason to upgrade.