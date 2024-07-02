You can score $50 OFF Samsung's newest Galaxy devices before they're even announced — here's the deal

We're about a week away from seeing the newest lineup of Galaxy devices, but you actually don't have to wait to score a Samsung deal today. Fill out this form with your first name, last name, and email address to reserve a preorder and Samsung will hook you up with a $50 credit straight out of the gate. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $1,500 of trade-in credit once the devices go live, plus you'll be entered into a sweepstakes to win $5,000.

There's no obligation to buy if you change your mind later, and you can always remove yourself from Samsung's email list if you're no longer interested after the event on July 10th. There's no such thing as free money, but with the Galaxy Reserve program, you're coming pretty darn close.

Reserve your Galaxy preorder and get $50 of credit, up to $1,500 of trade-in credit, and more A bunch of new Samsung devices are set to be unveiled on July 10th, but if you reserve your place in line today, you'll receive an exclusive $50 credit. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $1,500 of trade-in credit once the mystery devices go live, and you'll be entered into a sweepstakes to win an additional $5,000 of Samsung credit. There's no obligation to buy, no payment required today, and you only need to provide your name and email address. Just keep in mind that the offer expires once Samsung Unpacked starts on July 10th, so don't wait too long.

So what new devices do we expect to see during Samsung Unpacked on July 10th? Well, nothing has been confirmed, but a large number of leaks and rumors have suggested that we might get a first look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, and, if we're lucky, the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Filling out the form above will give you $50 to apply to any of the aforementioned Galaxy devices, assuming we're correct about the stuff that's revealed. You'll obviously lose the credit if you decide not to preorder after the event, but there's no real pressure from Samsung beyond that.

When is Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung's summer Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10th at 9am EST / 6am PDT / 2pm BST in Paris, France. You'll be able to watch the event live at Samsung.com or via the company's YouTube account, plus we'll be hosting our own live blog with an embedded video stream. See you then!