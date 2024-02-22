Xiaomi 14 Ultra unveiled with powerful quad cameras

What you need to know

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is finally official and right in time ahead of MWC 2024.

It comes with four 50MP Leica-powered cameras, and the primary 1-inch sensor features a variable aperture.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and packs a 5300mAh battery capacity with 90W fast charging.

Putting all rumors and leaks to an end, Xiaomi has finally announced its latest flagship in China. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is official in China, bringing some rather impressive camera specs.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra looks fairly similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, save for the bump under the camera visor on the back of its predecessor. The rest of the device nearly looks identical. It sports four color variants for the Chinese region: gray, blue, black, and silver.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

On the front, you are greeted with a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED panel with 3200 x 1440 resolution. It is a 120Hz refresh rate display featuring an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits. It supports HDR10+ and is further protected by ̌Xiaomi Longjing Glass.

Like any other flagship Android phone this year, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of onboard UFS 4.0 storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5300mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. It will run Xiaomi's new HyperOS out of the box.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is all about the cameras and Leica integration, and it comes with an impressive quad-camera system. There is a 1-inch-type 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/4.0. Additionally, there are 50MP telephoto and periscope lenses and another 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 122-degree field of view.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The other notable features from the flagship include USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8K video capture, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, stereo dual speakers, and an IP68 rating.

As for pricing, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China starts at CNY 6499 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the 16GB+512GB variant costs CNY 6999, and lastly, the larger 16GB+1TB model is priced at CNY 7799. As the Chinese launch has now commenced, we will also see the Xiaomi 14 Ultra go global next to the Xiaomi 14 and the 14 Pro, launched in China last year.

All three models will be seen at MWC Barcelona on February 25. However, seeing these models entering the U.S. is highly unlikely.