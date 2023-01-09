Woah! Get a Google Pixel 7 for just $5 per month with this epic Verizon deal

If you're on the hunt for a great Google Pixel 7 deal, stop here: Verizon just launched a promotion that could get you the top-rated smartphone for cheap. Simply add a new line with one of their eligible unlimited plans — the 5G Start, Do More, Play More, Get More and One Unlimited plans are all included — and Verizon will give you $519.99 in promo credits over 36 months, effectively giving you the Pixel 7 for just $5 per month (opens in new tab). That's about the price of a cup of coffee every month.

The latest flagship phone from Google, the Pixel 7 impressed us greatly when it first hit store shelves last fall, mostly because of its sophisticated balance of performance and value. For around $699.99 for the 128GB model, you get a phone with a vibrant OLED display, the reliable Tensor G2 chipset, excellent battery life, and of course, some of the best camera technology around. It's not often that you come across premium specs like these in a phone for $5 per month, so this Verizon deal is worth exploring.

Google Pixel 7 128GB: $5 per month when you add a line at Verizon. Add a new line with any unlimited plan (excluding Welcome Unlimited) and Verizon will hook you up with a Google Pixel 7 for only $5 per month. That's a discount of $519.99! The Pixel 7 comes with the powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset, outstanding camera software, plus three guaranteed OS upgrades and five years of updates.

This is just the latest in a long line of Google Pixel 7 deals that have come down the pipeline over the last few months, except this one is unique in that you don't need to worry about trading in an old device to take advantage of the deal. Simply add the line and the savings are yours, no strings attached. If you're not a Verizon customer just yet, make the switch and the carrier will sweeten the deal by throwing in a free $200 voucher that you can use to buy accessories, such as a quality Pixel 7 case, in the Verizon store.

Most unlimited plans from Verizon are included in this promotion, but how do you know which plan is right for you? Check out our Verizon buying guide to see a list of the best plan options from the carrier, plus a roundup of all the best deals this month.